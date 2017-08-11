Deputies: Masked man robbed two businesses

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 11 2017 09:53AM EDT

Updated: Aug 11 2017 09:53AM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - A masked man robbed two Manatee County businesses Friday morning, according to officials.

The first robbery occurred at the Circle K at 3304 53rd Avenue East at 5:30 a.m. The second occurred at the Burger King at 2319 Cortez Road in Bradenton around 6:44 a.m.

Manatee County Sheriff detectives said they believe the same man robbed both businesses and was armed with a gun. He was able to get away with cash and other “property,” according to a media release.

They are now searching for the suspect. He was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, white mask, black workpants, black work shoes, black gloves and had a handgun.

The agency asks for anyone with information to contact them at 941-747-3011.

