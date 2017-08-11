Boy, 5, has damaged organs from abuse, police say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 11 2017 10:09AM EDT

Updated: Aug 11 2017 10:16AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - After several months of abuse, a 5-year-old eventually had organ damage, according to police.

John Gerald Whelan, 41, was arrested on Thursday for aggravated child abuse. St. Pete police and fire rescue responded to a home that evening after receiving a call about a child having medical issues.

After he was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, doctors said the child had bruising and trauma to the face, rib fractures, internal bleeding and damage to his organs. He remains in critical condition.

Detectives said Whelan struck the boy in the head and stomach with his closed first. According to a media release, the abuse occurred for “several months” and he didn’t seek medical attention for the boy.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Boy, 5, has damaged organs from abuse, police say
  • DUI arrest made in triple-fatal crash on Selmon Expressway
  • Off the menu: School ditches plan to pay for lunch-line access
  • Deputies: Masked man robbed two businesses
  • St. Pete police hold active shooter training at mall
  • Demolition begins on Seminole Heights 'eye sore'
  • Forged typo-filled letter only gets inmate into more trouble
  • Local organization offers foster children "A Reel Future"
  • AMBER ALERT: Four-year-old Dominic Caprio of Jupiter
  • Judd blames teen crime on juvenile justice system