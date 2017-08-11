Passenger hospitalized after fight with Uber driver

- A dispute between an Uber driver and his passenger about the route the driver took led to the passenger being hospitalized, according to St. Petersburg police.

Investigators say their argument escalated and the driver punched the passenger, knocking him unconscious.

It happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Uber driver Kabir Diaz, 38, picked up a passenger, Terry Kimball, 56. As Diaz began to drive, Kimbally apparently had a problem with the route being taken, police say.

Diaz pulled over at a store on 58th Street N and they began to fight. Diaz punched Kimball, who did not regain consciousness, according to police. They say Kimball is in the hospital with serious brain trauma and his injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators talked to witnesses and said Diaz was cooperating. He has not been charged but the investigation in ongoing, police said.