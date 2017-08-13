Deputies: 13-year-old on tricycle killed in Ruskin crash
RUSKIN (FOX 13) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Ruskin Saturday evening.
According to deputies, 13-year-old Messiah Hector was riding a tricycle in the roadway on 21st Street South near 3rd Avenue South East.
Hector was struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Keith Silva. Deputies said Silva didn't see Hector because of a lack of lighting in the area.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.