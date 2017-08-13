Quota? Troopers told to write 2 citations an hour per shift

Posted: Aug 13 2017 11:38AM EDT

Updated: Aug 13 2017 11:38AM EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A top official with the Florida Highway Patrol has told troopers they aren't writing enough speeding tickets.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Maj. Mark Welch of Troop H in Tallahassee told troopers under his command via email that "the patrol wants to see two citations each hour" adding that it's not a quota. He said it's "what we are asking you to do to support this important initiative."

Under the SOAR - Statewide Overtime Action Response - initiative, troopers can make extra money by working the road.

Welch noted the 5 percent pay raise the Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott recently gave troopers, noting that it "has also increased your overtime rate."

State figures show troopers wrote 934,965 citations in 2014 compared to 749,241 last year.

