Family wants answers after dog killed by deputies

Posted: Aug 13 2017 09:42PM EDT

Updated: Aug 13 2017 10:26PM EDT

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a family dog dead.

Deputies say they were responding to a call about an open door at an empty home. When they arrived at the house, they say a dog from next door jumped the fence and ran towards the deputies.

The deputies shot and killed the dog. 

The owner of the dog is telling a different story. Toni Waltz says Red, her 2-year-old Australian Shepherd, hadn’t even cleared the fence when deputies shot him multiple times from 30 to 40 feet.

She says her kids were in the backyard, only feet from her dog.

Waltz says she is considering all of her options. 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Family wants answers after dog killed by deputies
  • Seffner Confederate memorial vandalized
  • Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping of teen
  • Hundreds rally throughout Tampa for Charlottesville victims
  • MOSI closes down for 3 months
  • Quota? Troopers told to write 2 citations an hour per shift
  • Deputies: 13-year-old on tricycle killed in Ruskin crash
  • Passenger dies after alleged fight with Uber driver
  • Family of 3 identified as victims of fiery crash; driver denied bond
  • 'Restaurant recession' signals shift in dining habits