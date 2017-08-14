Deputies investigating smash-and-grab at Tampa jewelry store

- Hillsborough County deputies were on the scene of a burglary Monday morning at a Tampa jewelry store.

Deputies said an alarm at the Safa's Jewelry and Gifts store at 8492 West Hillsborough Avenue triggered around 3:05 a.m. Deputies responded within minutes of the call but said when they arrived they found shattered glass and no suspect in sight.

The glass on the store's front door was smashed and, according to deputies, so was a jewelry case just inside. They said an undisclosed amount of valuables were stolen during the smash and grab.

K9 and helicopter units were deployed but no suspect was found in the area. Deputies say they are reviewing security footage now to determine a description of the suspect or suspects.

