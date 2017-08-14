Gas grill explodes while being transported

Posted: Aug 14 2017 05:40AM EDT

Updated: Aug 14 2017 05:40AM EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando Police have tweeted that a gas grill has exploded inside a vehicle while being transported.

Police say the gas grill exploded when a passenger lit a cigarette.

Two people in the vehicle reportedly received sustained burns, but injuries are not life threatening.

See the tweet below: 

 

 

