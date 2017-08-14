Gas grill explodes while being transported
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando Police have tweeted that a gas grill has exploded inside a vehicle while being transported.
Police say the gas grill exploded when a passenger lit a cigarette.
Two people in the vehicle reportedly received sustained burns, but injuries are not life threatening.
See the tweet below:
A gas grill being transported inside this car exploded when passenger lit a cigarette. 2 in car sustained burns; not life threatening. pic.twitter.com/76OaeJiCiv— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 13, 2017