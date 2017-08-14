Wrestling icon Ric Flair hospitalized, rep. calls for prayers

Posted: Aug 14 2017 08:54AM EDT

Updated: Aug 14 2017 09:30AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC - Professional wrestling star and Charlottean Ric Flair is in the hospital and Monday morning his management team tweet out asking for prayers for "tough medical issues."

Flair's management agency confirmed over the weekend that the wrestling icon was in the hospital for "routine monitoring" and that there was no reason to panic. However, the agency tweeted early Monday morning calling for prayers from fans.

"Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues," the tweet reads.

The Charlotte-Observer reports the 68-year-old Flair was in intensive care and that the issue was heart related.

