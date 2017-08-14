Confederate memorial in Seffner vandalized, deputies say

- Red paint was found splattered on all of the columns at the Confederate Memorial Park on Sunday morning.



Hillsborough County deputies are investigating it as a case of criminal mischief at the Confederate Memorial Park on U.S. Highway 92. According to a media release, the graffiti was discovered by a passerby who called 911.



They said derogatory comments were written in red paint on the columns, and drops of the paint were found on the cement ground throughout the memorial.



The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on the suspect to call the agency at 813-247-8200.