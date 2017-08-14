Winter Haven police searching for alleged barber attacker, rapper

- Winter Haven police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a barber.



Jose Fernando Rivera Morales, 33, is reportedly an up-and-coming rapper who recently performed in Orlando. Officials said Morales and an unidentified man attacked Jon Erik Baez-Molano on July 28 around 8:30 p.m.



The incident occurred behind Custom Kuts at 110 Central Avenue West where Baez-Molano works.

According to a media release, he was exiting the back of the business and walking to his car.



Once he was inside, Morales pulled him out and started beating him with a metallic baton while an unknown Hispanic male repeatedly punched him.



The unknown man picked up a piece of wood and began beating Baez-Molano with it as well. According to surveillance video, a third Hispanic man is seen recording the beating.



After, Morales and the second Hispanic male stole the victim’s wallet from inside his car, and all three men were left the area, according to police.



Baez-Molano was transported to Winter Haven Hospital and has since been released. Officials said the victim has known Morales since 2005 and it’s unclear what provoked the attack.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Morales, who is originally from Puerto Rico. His rapper name is “Kendo Kaponi.”



Winter Haven police asked for anyone with information on Morales to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.