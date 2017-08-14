Haines City introduces newest K9 officer

- It’s quite possible that no one will want to mess with the new Haines City K9 officer.



Wesson, Officer David Smith’s new partner, is definitely a big pup -- making the dynamic duo look pretty intimidating.



The Haines City Police Department posted an image of the new pair onto their Facebook page asking residents to say “Hi” and welcome them.



It seems that new K9 officer was named after the arms manufacturing company, “Smith & Wesson.” Get it?