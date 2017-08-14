Eighth home condemned from massive Pasco County sinkhole

- Last month’s massive sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes remains a problem for residents.



An eighth home has been condemned, Pasco County officials announced on Monday. USF researchers plan to survey and collect data as needed throughout the week.



When the sinkhole first opened up on July 14, two homes were destroyed. The sinkhole showed unstable signs early August and widened by about 800 square feet, and six more homes became unlivable.



The sinkhole now stretches about 260 feet and 50 feet deep.



Pasco County spokesperson Doug Tobin said phase 1 of the clean-up efforts is expected to wrap up around August 18, which includes stabilization of the edges of the sinkhole and collection of debris. The total cost is around $1 million.



Tobin said it's unclear what will happen after that. The sinkhole could be left as a lake.