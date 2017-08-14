Eclipse inspires wanderlust for Sarasota man

- Chap Percival's Sarasota home is like an astronomer's playground. So much so, he's traveled to Aruba, Hungary, and Libya to watch the amazing sight.

"This is a pair of binoculars that will project the image," he said.

Now he's packing it all up.

"A lot of tripods, a smart phone, I'm going try and take a time lapse," he explained.

He will head to Tennessee along with friends and family to view the total solar eclipse. August 21 marks the first total solar eclipse to touch the Continental U.S since 1979. It's the first coast-to-coast eclipse since 1918 and Percival plans to document it all.

"This is the one thing that must positively work," he said pointing to a telescope.

Percival, a retired teacher, dedicates his time educating others on astronomy. He's even written a book called "Go See the Eclipse and Take a Kid with You."

"This is an opportunity to inspire kids to generate interest in science in general in astronomy in particular," he said.

It was a partial eclipse that sparked Percival's interest in astronomy when he was just six.

"I remember distantly seeing the crescent moon in the sky and having that make a very deep impact," he said.

He's bringing his 12-year-old granddaughter along.

On Facebook, he'll post updates and photos under "Eclipse Day 2017 Reports" and "Go See the Eclipse."

"All you really need is safety for your eyes and a chair to look up and beverages and snacks and that's all you really need to enjoy the eclipse," he said.

Percival encourages everyone to get a good look, as long as it's done safely.

"Essentially for most people this is a once in a lifetime experience," he said.

For more information visit: http://goseetheeclipse.com/.