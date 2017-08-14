New citizens: Couple's 17-year wait ends with oath, flag

- It's something many of us may take for granted: our citizenship, and the freedoms we have thanks to that citizenship. Today the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Administered the oath of allegiance to 60 people who have done the work needed to stay here. They are now America's newest citizens.

For one loving couple this dream has been almost 20 years in the making. Canadians Donald and Denise Davidson waited a long time to pledge their allegiance to the United States of America.

"From the time we applied to and wanted to make our move to the United States, from that year up to now is probably 17 years,” Denise explained.

Waiting, waiting and waiting. It’s no wonder, now that the day has arrived, Donald told us, "I'm emotional."

His wife confirmed that. "He's crying through it for sure."

Why the determination to cross the border? Denise summed it up for them both. "With what's happening in the world today, many other countries are having a problem with religious freedom and that was something extremely important to us."

They both acknowledge there are tensions currently in the United States, but Denise said, "There is turmoil, but honestly, as Donald says, that's happening all over the world. This is a safer place."

While there isn't a big cultural change for the couple, Denise is excited about one big change: the weather.

The Davidsons are two of 60 sworn in today from countries all over the world. In 2016, more than 750,000 people were naturalized.