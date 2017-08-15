Men stand guard over Tampa Confederate monument

- Following recent violence regarding Confederate statue removals, Tampa locals decided to try to prevent the same from happening here.



In the early hours of Tuesday, one man was seen standing guard over the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.



In July, Hillsborough County commissioners voted 4-2 to relocate the statue to a private cemetery in Brandon within the next two months.



A viewer contacted FOX 13 and said there were a few men standing guard at the Tampa statue. When a photographer arrived, one man remained.



The man, who declined an on-camera interview, said he didn’t want anyone coming by to “desecrate” it before it was moved to its new Brandon home, and he wanted to ensure what happened in Charlottesville won’t happen in Tampa.



A Tampa police officer at the statue said he was dispatched because of the guarding men. The officer said the men were part of the group, Sons of the Confederate Veterans.