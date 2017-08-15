Students dropped off 10 blocks from school

- St. Pete police says nearly 40 children were dropped off about 10 blocks away from their school by a bus driver early Tuesday morning and a 12-year-old who was initially unaccounted for has been found.



Police say the children, who are in grades six through 12 at Lealman Innovation Academy, were let off on 39th Avenue North around 7:35 a.m. Police believe there were 39 children on board the bus at the time.

Police assisted the school in locating all students, but there was a 12-year-old briefly unaccounted for who was later found safe.

The Pinellas County school bus driver told police she released the students 10 blocks from their school for "safety reasons," though police have not said what those reasons were.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.