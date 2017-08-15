School districts finalizing plans for day of solar eclipse

- The Hillsborough County School District released plans for parents ahead of the solar eclipse.

The school district said skipping school on Monday would be considered an excused absence. That day the moon is expected to completely cover the sun and part of the sun's atmosphere. Information shared through the Hillsborough County Public Schools website details options for parents and safety measures for students.

According to school officials, scheduled outdoor activities will move indoors for three hours between 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Some outdoor eclipse lessons will require safety measures.

The district provided multiple options for concerned parents:

"If you do not want your child to be a part of any outdoor eclipse plans, please let your school know in advance.

If you want your child to view the eclipse at home you can pick them up early for a half-day or keep your child at home that day — it will be an excused absence with a note from a parent."



The website also includes instructions for building an eclipse viewer from items at home.

The Manatee County School District issued an safety advisory to parents, students and employees on Tuesday. All outdoor activities between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. will be moved indoors. Outdoor activities may resume after 4:30 p.m. Bus and car riders will be indoors until their buses or cars arrive.

School officials ask for parents to speak to their children about the dangers of looking directly at the sun. Viewing of the eclipse will be viewed indoors with online streaming options.

Other counties have not finalized or released their plans for the day of the eclipse.