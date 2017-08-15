Police: Construction accident may have led to woman's death

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 15 2017 12:49PM EDT

Updated: Aug 15 2017 12:49PM EDT

PINELLAS PARK (FOX 13) - A woman was found dead after possibly being struck by construction equipment in Pinellas Park.

Police began investigating her death at Recycling Services of Florida located at 3560 126th Avenue North on Tuesday morning.

It is unknown whether the victim is an employee or customer of the business. Additional information is expected to be released later on Tuesday. Preliminary evidence indicates the incident was an accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

