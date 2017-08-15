Attorney: Heart disease killed victim, not my client

- Jesse Harris got tangled up in a love triangle that ended in the death of his competition.

But now his attorney, Jonathan Comnes says he's got proof it's not his client's fault.

"The heart disease took Mr. Walker out, not Mr. Harris' injuries," said Comnes.

Gregory Walker died after he got into a fist fight with Harris outside this gas station. Store surveillance video shows part of the tussle.

Jesse is now charged with murder, but his attorney says Walker didn't die at the hands of Harris' blows. Comnes says Walker died from a pre-existing heart condition and he says the medical examiner backs it up.

"The medical examiner said those kicks did not kill him. They didn't at all. Was there a little injury? Yeah but it didn't kill him," said Comnes.

Comnes say the autopsy showed Walker died of heart disease.

He also says the woman in the middle of it could also help bolster the defense's cases. Tracey Taylor told investigators the victim, Gregory Walker was violent and even threatened to kill Jesse Harris.

In testimony under oath, Taylor described the threats.

"You're good as dead. I'm going to kill you," Taylor said.

Taylor says she rejected Walkers' advances and he couldn't take it.

She says his jealous rage became obsessive. She even filed a restraining order against him.

"He wanted Jesse nowhere near me," she said.

Comnes says this case comes down to self-defense and Harris standing his ground and he is ready to take his case to a judge.

"I feel wonderful I'm ready for trial are you kidding me lets go," said a confident Comnes.