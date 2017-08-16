Teen bicyclist hit by car

- Sarasota County Sheriff deputies are investigating a crash involving a 14-year-old boy.

Deputies responded to an accident between the teenage bicyclist and a vehicle around 7:22 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in front of Pine View school located at 425 Old Venice Road.

FOX 13 traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes is reporting massive delays on this street. School began in Sarasota County on Monday.

Aerials from SkyFOX show multiple Florida Highway Patrol around a white Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle's windshield was clearly busted from the impact. The school's principal said he arrive djsut after it happened and the boy's bicycle is destroyed.

The driver is cooperating with law enforcement and stopped when the crash happened.

FHP said it appears the boy has a leg and hand injury. The extent of these injuries are unknown and it's unclear whether bicyclist was using a crosswalk. The teenager has yet to be identified and was transported by Bayflight to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.