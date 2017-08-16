Tampa Theatre hosting screening of documentary on fallen officers

- Thomas Marchese, who used to be an officer for 15 years, is the writer and director.

"It’s just a passion project," he said on FOX 13's Good Day Tampa Bay. "It kind of came about through a sense of survivor’s guilty."

Cindy Roberts -- the widow of Tampa police corporal Michael Roberts, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2009 – is scheduled to introduce the film.

Roberts said she had to pause the documentary's trailer four times before finishing it.

"As a survivor, it takes you back to that moment when you were experiencing that same moment ... on the screen," she said.

A documentary focusing on officers killed across the country, will have a showing at the Tampa Theatre.



Tickets are being sold for the special screening of, “Fallen,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It will focus on the personal stories of officers, city officials, loved ones, and anyone else connected to these deaths.



Between 2009 and 2011, the number of on-duty officers who were killed rose by 42 percent, with the overall officer deaths increasing to more than 60 percent. Between 2012 and 2013, there was a decline in the statistic, but through 2014 and 2016, the U.S. saw a 56 percent increase in officers being fatally shot, according to the “Fallen” creators.



The documentary’s synopsis, “These fallen heroes deserve a voice, as do their families, loved ones and partners who are struggling to pick up the pieces these tragedies leave behind.”



It took about five years to produce the film, with production crews traveling to police agencies across the country to interview those affected.

While she said Tampa Bay doesn't face the same issues other parts of the country do, she believes the information and stories within the film need to be told.

"There's not many people that can say, 'I'm going to work today, and I might not come home,'" she said.

Roberts is also president of the West Central Florida chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), which is an organization that provides resources to families of fallen officers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the chapter.



Following the screening, Thomas Marchese, the writer and director will hold a Q&A session.



Tickets can be purchased through the Tampa Theater website by following this link.