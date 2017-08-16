Surveillance released in beating of man in Ybor City

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 16 2017 12:07PM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 12:07PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. - Police have released surveillance video of an attack on a waiter outside a restaurant in Ybor City hoping someone might be able to help identify one of the suspects.

Police say Dustin Lowe, 24, was at the back door of the Stone Soup Company, where he worked, on 7th avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when he was approached by an unidentified man who punched him after they exchanged words.

Four suspects total were involved, police say, as Lowe was beaten unconscious and robbed.

Lowe's family says he recovering in intensive care in the hospital with severe injuries, and police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the suspects in the video are asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

