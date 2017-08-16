Hillsborough County: 30 days to find cash to move Confederate statue

- A Confederate memorial statue outside the downtown courthouse may not be going anywhere after all. One month after voting to relocate it, county commissioners set a one-month deadline for finding money to move it.

The commission voted 4-2 in July to allow the Florida Daughters of the Confederacy to relocate the monument to the Brandon Family Cemetery. The motion passed largely due to a pledge to use only private funds to move the statue – not taxpayer money.

But private fundraising has failed to come close to raising the estimated $140,000 needed to move the statue, and now commissioners have set a deadline. If the money isn’t raised within 30 days, the statue may not be going anywhere.

The debate over the statue – and others around the country – has elicited passionate arguments on both sides, and it’s become even more heated in the wake of last weekend’s violent rally over a statue in Virginia.

Over the weekend, a Confederate monument in nearby Seffner was vandalized, prompting private citizens to guard the downtown statue. No incidents have been reported there, though.

Last month, the Florida president of the United Daughters of Confederacy told FOX 13 last month she favored moving the monuments away from government property.

