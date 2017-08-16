Search for escaped prisoner in Hernando County

- Hernando County deputies are searching for an escaped prisoner who left a work detail.

Deputies say Joshua Holmes, 35, was assigned to a work detail at the Northwest Solid Waste Management Facility on Norris Bishop Loop in Brooksville.

Deputies say Holmes was working with two other inmates under the supervision of Hernando County landfill employees when he escaped.

Homes is described as a white male, 5 feet seven inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair, which is balding. He was wearing white and black striped two-piece inmate clothing and is serving time for grand theft auto.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).