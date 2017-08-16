K9 chases down suspect who fled during traffic stop

- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released video of one of its K9 officers chasing down and nabbing a suspect who ran during a traffic stop.

Deputies say the pursuit happened August 15th in the Shady Hills area.

The suspect, identified as Michael Brick, Jr., fled from the traffic stop, deputies say, and the K9, "Shep," ran after him.

"His handler, Nick Carmack is one of our fastest runners," the sheriff's office posted online, "but Shep is having no trouble leading the charge!"

Deputies did not release information on what charges, if any, Brick faces.