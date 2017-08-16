9-foot alligator kills woman's dog in St. Petersburg

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 16 2017 11:29PM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 11:29PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for parents of small children and pet owners – watch out for alligators.

Deputies say a 9-foot alligator snagged a pet owner’s 75-pound Chow mix and dragged it into Joe’s Creek Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe's Creek, but it was too late to save her beloved pet.

A trapper was called and managed to remove the large reptile from the creek.

Deputies say to be cautious around water, even in the city. Alligators can be in just about any waterway, no matter how deep the water or how populated the area. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 9-foot alligator kills woman's dog in St. Petersburg
  • Tampa church holds vigil for unity, Charlottesville victims
  • AC problems plague Hillsborough Co. classrooms
  • Elvis is in the building at Sarasota's Waffle Stop
  • K9 chases down suspect who fled during traffic stop
  • Palmetto woman snaps close encounter with bobcat
  • Florida-based inventors make ZenCrate for anxious dogs
  • Family dog guards children, pulls through after snake bite
  • New school year brings hopeful return to Seminole Middle
  • LPD officer Brenda Crispin suspended with pay for unspecified reason