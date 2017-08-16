9-foot alligator kills woman's dog in St. Petersburg

- The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for parents of small children and pet owners – watch out for alligators.

Deputies say a 9-foot alligator snagged a pet owner’s 75-pound Chow mix and dragged it into Joe’s Creek Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the woman’s home on Criswell Avenue, near Joe's Creek, but it was too late to save her beloved pet.

A trapper was called and managed to remove the large reptile from the creek.

Deputies say to be cautious around water, even in the city. Alligators can be in just about any waterway, no matter how deep the water or how populated the area.