Serious crash shuts down westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 17 2017 04:46AM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 07:11AM EDT

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - All westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have been shut down for a serious crash.

Clearwater police responded to the traffic crash involving a van and a car around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday. One of the vehicles was overturned and one patient was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

Tampa police are diverting traffic at the boat ramp, but recommended drivers to use other bridges, including the Howard Frankland Bridge, or Hillsborough Avenue as alternate routes for the next several hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

