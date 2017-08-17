Serious crash shuts down westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

- All westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway have been shut down for a serious crash.



Clearwater police responded to the traffic crash involving a van and a car around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday. One of the vehicles was overturned and one patient was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

Tampa police are diverting traffic at the boat ramp, but recommended drivers to use other bridges, including the Howard Frankland Bridge, or Hillsborough Avenue as alternate routes for the next several hours.

