Unborn baby dies, others injured in Largo crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 17 2017 05:02AM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 06:57AM EDT

LARGO (FOX 13) - An overnight crash in Largo led to the death of an unborn child.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to 121st Street and Ulmerton Road at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a media release, troopers report a Toyota Scion, driven by Anthony Christian Forte, 23 of Indian Rocks Beach, was speeding on Ulmerton Road approaching the intersection of 121st Street North.

A second vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Commander, driven by Mark Williams, 60, of Largo, was a traveling southbound on 121st Street North and had just stopped at a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection. Williams entered into the path of the Scion and both vehicles collided.

The crash closed the intersection until 5:30 a.m. Williams and 19-year-old Kerrian Hypatia Elders were transported with critical injuries. Elders was six months pregnant, and her unborn baby did not survive the crash.

There were two other Jeep passengers: 22-year-old Drake Allen Doles, who had no injuries, and 21-year-old David James Parkhurst, who had minor injuries.

The media release said charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Unborn baby dies, others injured in Largo crash
  • Tampa church holds vigil for unity, Charlottesville victims
  • AC problems plague Hillsborough Co. classrooms
  • Elvis is in the building at Sarasota's Waffle Stop
  • K9 chases down suspect who fled during traffic stop
  • Palmetto woman snaps close encounter with bobcat
  • University of South Florida welcomes new students to "The Village"
  • Serious crash shuts down westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway
  • Florida-based inventors make ZenCrate for anxious dogs
  • 9-foot alligator kills woman's dog in St. Petersburg