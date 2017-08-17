Unborn baby dies, others injured in Largo crash

- An overnight crash in Largo led to the death of an unborn child.



Florida Highway Patrol responded to 121st Street and Ulmerton Road at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a media release, troopers report a Toyota Scion, driven by Anthony Christian Forte, 23 of Indian Rocks Beach, was speeding on Ulmerton Road approaching the intersection of 121st Street North.

A second vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Commander, driven by Mark Williams, 60, of Largo, was a traveling southbound on 121st Street North and had just stopped at a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection. Williams entered into the path of the Scion and both vehicles collided.

The crash closed the intersection until 5:30 a.m. Williams and 19-year-old Kerrian Hypatia Elders were transported with critical injuries. Elders was six months pregnant, and her unborn baby did not survive the crash.

There were two other Jeep passengers: 22-year-old Drake Allen Doles, who had no injuries, and 21-year-old David James Parkhurst, who had minor injuries.



The media release said charges are pending.



This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.