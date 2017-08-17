Polk County deputy wrangles snake and gator

- Nothing can get pass this Polk County deputy.



Sgt. Bobby Brigman oversees campus security at Polk State College’s Lakeland campus which is next to one of the Sheriff’s Office substations on U.S. Highway 98. Within a week, he captured two strange trespassers in Lakeland on both locations: a snake and a gator.



The Sheriff’s Office posted several photos of the deputy with the creatures he captured.



“Apparently, the snake wants to learn and the gator wants to catch bad guys,” the post said. “Working in Polk, you never know what kind of critter you’ll encounter.”



Sgt. Brigman keeps the necessary trapping tools in his patrol car. Both reptiles were returned to their natural habitats, and far away from students and deputies.

