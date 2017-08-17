Escaped prisoner captured by Hernando County deputies

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies have captured an inmate that escaped from a work detail Wednesday.

Deputies say the prisoner, Joshua Holmes, 35, left the work detail at the Northwest Solid Waste Management Facility on Norris Bishop Loop in Brooksville, which was under the supervision of landfill employees.

After escaping, deputies say Holmes stole a pickup truck and crashed through a fence on the owner's property.

Deputies eventually caught up to him and shared a photo of Holmes in custody on the department's Facebook page.

Deputies said they would release more information sometime Thursday. 

