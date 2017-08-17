Community rallies to raise Confederate statue relocation funds

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 17 2017 12:55PM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 01:01PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Hillsborough County commissioners set a one-month deadline to relocate Tampa’s Confederate statute, but it’s a move that community leaders disapprove.

On Thursday morning, leaders sounded off in a rally to continue their support of moving the statue. It occurred one day after commissioners said only half of the private funds -- estimated $280,000 -- needed to move the statue to the Brandon Family Cemetery has been raised. The commission 4-2 voted for the remaining $140,000 to be raised by the end of the month. If not, the statue will remain in place.

RELATED: Hillsborough County: 30 days to find cash to move Confederate statue

The rally was both an appeal to commissioners who reopened the door to leave this statue where it is and to the community, which is now on the hook to raise the funds.

A GoFundMe was created to raise the funds. The website can be found by clicking here.

Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn tweeted he is donating a $1,000 check toward the fund.

Local politician Alex Sink donated $1,000 and former Tampa Bay Bucs coach Tony Dungy donated $5,000.

Dungy challenged the Bucs, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning teams to donate too.

Tuesday’s commission meeting marked the third time in three months the representatives shifted on the issue.

In June, commissioners voted to keep the memorial. Last month, they voted to move it to a private Brandon cemetery.

