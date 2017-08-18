HART bus crashes into South Tampa building

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 18 2017 08:50AM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 08:58AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - A HART bus crashed into a South Tampa office building on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at Armenia and Swann avenues. Tampa police and firefighters are on the scene. Aerials from SkyFOX show the front of the bus resting against an opening in the wall, as it sits between two palm trees.

It’s unclear the number of passengers, or if there were any injuries, but they are being evaluated for injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

