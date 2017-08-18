Algae bloom killing fish in Old Tampa Bay

By: Shayla Reaves, FOX 13 News

Posted: Aug 18 2017 11:16AM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 11:35AM EDT

Environmental officials have linked a strong odor in Old Tampa Bay to a recent algae bloom.

The bloom stretches from Safety Harbor to Bayside Bridge, adding a reddish-brown tint to the water.

According to Pinellas County officials, testing confirmed the bloom is not red tide and typically appears in Old Tampa Bay during the summer months. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is also aware of the matter.

Fish depend on oxygen from water to survive. The algae bloom consumes oxygen from water and without enough oxygen, fish die. 

Officials say contaminants such as fertilizers and pet waste provide nutrients needed for algae blooms to grow. They encourage Pinellas County residents to make sure only rain flows into their drains.

 


 

