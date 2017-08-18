Researchers find rare 2-headed turtle

Posted: Aug 18 2017 10:55AM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 10:58AM EDT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The University of Central Florida's Marine Turtle Research group found a turtle with two heads south of Patrick Airforce Base in Brevard County last week.

"We see odd things like this on occasion, and it isn’t something out of the ordinary. It is rare, but does occur. The turtle was very active and was released," said Kate Mansfield from the Department of Biology.

Mansfield is a marine biologist who heads the group and said, "We often find hatchling stragglers and this was one of them. We always release the stragglers. It is rare to find a two-headed turtle but not unheard of. We see a number of developmental anomalies each year."

