Manatee County officials to discuss safety ahead of Confederate monument rally

- Manatee County commissioners are holding a public safety meeting ahead of Monday’s Confederate monument protest.



Commissioners called for the Friday meeting to discuss options on how to ensure the protest remains peaceful and safe for everyone in the community.



The protest will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Riverfront Park. Five organizations, including the Manasota chapter of the Black Lives Movements, are expected to march to the Manatee County Courthouse in hopes of encouraging the removal of the Confederate monument located on the property.



Additional details are expected to be released at Thursday’s discussion.