Waterspout may have injured boater

- Emergency crews in Pinellas County are looking for a boater who may have been injured during an encounter with a waterspout.

Witnesses reported seeing someone on a water scooter ride dangerously close to the waterspout near the Dunedin Causeway early this afternoon, then vanish. Crews from multiple agencies are now searching for that person to determine his or her condition.

The waterspout spun up from a slow-moving thunderstorm just after 2 p.m. Social media users shared several photos and videos of the dramatic scene along the Intracoastal, and the National Weather Service issued a special marine warning.

Earlier, an elderly golfer was struck by lightning along a course in nearby Clearwater. The 74-year-old man was taken to a Tampa hospital; there was no word on his condition.

