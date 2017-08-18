Alleged unlicensed massage parlor owner, daughter arrested

- There's a home off of Bay Street in Sarasota that neighbors know to avoid.

"I was told basically not to approach. That they may be trouble," neighbor Sammy Warren told FOX 13 News.

Warren didn't know what kind of trouble but had his suspicions.

"I noticed a lot of traffic would come by. Cars would just roll by a lot. They'd come by multiple times, the same car," said Warren.

Sarasota Police said that's because 55-year-old Anne Dodge and her 30-year-old daughter, Jennifer Dodge were running an unlicensed massage parlor in the back of their home. Investigators said Jennifer Dodge offered massages along with a few extra favors.

"It was $200 for sexual intercourse," said Officer Jessica Sullivan.

Officer Sullivan with Sarasota Police Department's street crimes unit said a Crimestopper's tip led them to the duo.

They found a Backpage.com ad where mom, Anne Dodge advertised herself as "a beautiful...licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy."

"Anne Dodge was saying that she was actually helping people and Jennifer Dodge denied doing anything illegal," said Officer Sullivan.

Police said anywhere from five to 10 cars were seen daily at the home. Inside they found a massage table, candles, and oils. Both were arrested and have since bonded out of the Sarasota County Jail.

Neighbors are hopeful their alleged illegal activities will finally come to an end.

"That's not something I want in my neighborhood. That's not something that I was [not] aware of," said Warren.

Anne Dodge was charged with two counts of unlicensed practice of a healthcare profession and two counts of massage establishments; requisites; licensure; inspection.

Jennifer Dodge was charged with prostitution. She also has three prior convictions for prostitution

The Department of Health encourages individuals to always verify if an individual is licensed to practice their healthcare profession at www.flhealthsource.gov and report any health care unlicensed activity to the Department of Health at 1-877-HALT ULA (1-877-425-8852).