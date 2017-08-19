Spectator Spots Students with Gun at Football Game

- Law Enforcement always reminds us, "If you see something, say something!" And last night, someone did just that.

A spectator at a high school football game between Pinellas Park High and Boca Ciega High saw two students handling a handgun in the crowd.

The students were observed placing the handgun into a backpack and the backpack was exchanged between the two young men.

That spectator contacted the Pinellas Park Police Resource Officer who was stationed at the school.

The officer approached the young man in possession of the backpack at the time and conducted a search of the bag.

A .45 caliber semi automatic handgun was found inside the backpack along with two live rounds.

Both of the young men in possession of the backpack were questioned, and both admitted to being in possession of the weapon on school grounds at the football game as well as at their school, Boca Ciega High School, earlier in the day Friday.

They were arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

A search of the handgun serial number shows that it has not been reported stolen, but the source of the weapon is unknown at this time.