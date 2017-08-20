TPD: Suspect shot after attacking officers behind house

- The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved one of its officers Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call about squatters at a home on E. 9th Avenue in east Tampa shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Two of the responding officers went to the back of the house, where it was very dark. They were confronted by a man who attacked the officers, police said. One officer opened fire, shooting the suspect.

The officers were not injured. The suspect, who hasn't been named, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said there was one other man inside the house with the suspect. Police are actively investigating the incident.