Man who allegedly shot Kissimmee officers makes first appearance

- Everett Glenn Miller, the man accused of shooting Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Richard "Sam" Howard, made his first appearance Sunday morning.

Miller, 45, came into the room wearing a stripped orange jumpsuit and was in shackles.

He was charged with First Degree Premedidated Murder with no bond option. Following that, he was also charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence ($5,000 bond) and Carrying a Concealed Weapon ($2,500 bond).

He cannot return to the scene or possess a firearm.

Miller was taken into custody at 11:30 Friday night and charged with 1st degree murder. He allegedly shot both Officer Baxter and Sergeant Howard, who both succumbed to their injuries.