Man who allegedly shot Kissimmee officers makes first appearance

Posted: Aug 20 2017 11:43AM EDT

Updated: Aug 20 2017 11:43AM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Everett Glenn Miller, the man accused of shooting Officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Richard "Sam" Howard, made his first appearance Sunday morning.

Miller, 45, came into the room wearing a stripped orange jumpsuit and was in shackles. 

He was charged with First Degree Premedidated Murder with no bond option. Following that, he was also charged with Resisting Arrest Without Violence ($5,000 bond) and Carrying a Concealed Weapon ($2,500 bond). 

He cannot return to the scene or possess a firearm. 

Miller was taken into custody at 11:30 Friday night and charged with 1st degree murder. He allegedly shot both Officer Baxter and Sergeant Howard, who both succumbed to their injuries. See more details here

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man who allegedly shot Kissimmee officers makes first appearance
  • TPD: Suspect shot after attacking officers behind house
  • N-word painted on Citrus Co. family's house
  • St. Pete's Manhattan Casino to become restaurant
  • Brooksville man arrested wearing Confederate Flag mask
  • Counties prepare for dueling rallies over Confederate monuments
  • Turtle trackers busy during peak hatching season
  • Manatee Co. Commission votes to leave Confederate monument in place
  • Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
  • Kissimmee reeling after officers gunned down