Woman shot after pointing shotgun at deputies

Posted: Aug 20 2017 04:58PM EDT

Updated: Aug 20 2017 05:53PM EDT

BROOKSVILLE (FOX 13) - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an officer involved shooting on Cedar Drive in Brooksville. 

Deputies were called to a house to assist the Brooksville Police Department for a report of a suicidal woman who had barricaded herself inside a home. 

Law enforcement received information that she was armed with a shotgun and had access to several others guns inside the home.

Deputies say during the standoff the woman came outside pointing a shotgun at deputies who were around the perimeter of the home. Preliminary reports indicate that 3 deputies fired at the woman.

The female was injured during the shooting and was air-lifted to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.

No deputies were injured during the incident.   

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now taking over the investigation. All 3 deputies are on paid administrative leave as per standard protocols. 

 

 

