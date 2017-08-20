13 dogs dead following Pasco home explosion
PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - An explosion in a home in Pasco County has severely injured 1, damaged 2 homes, and killed 13 dogs.
Fire officials say they were called to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of Velvet Drive in Port Richey.
Pasco Fire Chief Shawn Whited says both of the homes that were damaged in the explosion were sharing a generator for power. The generator was located in the garage of 1 of the homes, that's where investigators think the explosion occurred.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently on scene investigating the incident.