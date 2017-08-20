13 dogs dead following Pasco home explosion

Posted: Aug 20 2017 08:07PM EDT

Updated: Aug 20 2017 09:32PM EDT

PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - An explosion in a home in Pasco County has severely injured 1, damaged 2 homes, and killed 13 dogs. 

Fire officials say they were called to a report of an explosion just after 7:00 p.m. in the 8000 block of Velvet Drive in Port Richey. 

Pasco Fire Chief Shawn Whited says both of the homes that were damaged in the explosion were sharing a generator for power. The generator was located in the garage of 1 of the homes, that's where investigators think the explosion occurred. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office is currently on scene investigating the incident. 

 

 

 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 13 dogs dead following Pasco home explosion
  • Woman shot after pointing shotgun at deputies
  • TPD: Suspect shot after attacking officers behind house
  • Man who allegedly shot Kissimmee officers makes first appearance
  • N-word painted on Citrus Co. family's house
  • Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run
  • Kissimmee reeling after officers gunned down
  • Police: Students bring gun to high school football game
  • Brooksville man arrested wearing Confederate Flag mask
  • Counties prepare for dueling rallies over Confederate monuments