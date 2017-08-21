Ireland Nugent celebrates turning 7 years old

- Ireland Nugent know no boundaries.



It’s been more than four years since her feet were severed, but Ireland Nugent can keep up with the norm.



In April 2013, her father accidentally backed over two-year-old Ireland on a riding lawn mower. She lost both of her legs below the knees.



Ireland turned seven years old on Saturday. The Facebook page, “Ireland Nugent Family Support Page,” shared an adorable photo of her cheerleading. She is seen keeping up with her teammates as she chants and steps side-to-side in her prosthetic legs fitted in sneakers.



“I can't believe it's been 7 years since I held your bundle of sweetness in my arms for the first time,” the post said. “I never could have guessed the road we would travel. You will do great things my love.”



FOX 13 caught up with the Nugent family on her four-year “survivor-versary” in April 2017.



“We call it survivor-versary,” said her father, Jerimiah, back in April. “But every year, you kind of relive it and you know, you just want the day to come and go.”



The family said Ireland climbs trees, plays soccer and tag. Even if she stumbles in her new legs, she manages to get back up.



For the family, while the recovery continues, so does the healing.



“I’ve got to tell you, it’s hard to live in this house after the accident and being here,” Jerimiah said. “I have to shut my mind off to what happened and where it happened as I come into the house every day.”



It seems Ireland has come to terms with her unique attributes. She is a Disney fan, and told FOX 13, she can relate to the Little Mermaid’s Ariel.



“Ariel is like me,” she said. “She sticks out and she doesn’t follow everybody else. She’s like, different.”



You can continue to follow Ireland’s journey through the family’s Facebook page. Click here.