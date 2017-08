- The search is on for a missing jet skier.

The U.S. Coast Guard and local marine partners are searching near Whiskey Joe’s, off of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, for a missing 61-year-old man.

USCG received a call Sunday evening about an empty jet ski that was recovered by a tow company. The man was last seen at Whiskey Joe’s around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The identity of the man has not been released.