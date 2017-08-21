Local firefighter catches 409-pound grouper

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 21 2017 08:18AM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 08:23AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - A local firefighter may have made the biggest catch in his lifetime.

Over the weekend, James Taylor, a Bradenton firefighter, caught a 409-pound Warsaw grouper off the coast of St. Pete Beach. He caught it after spearfishing 250 feet deep into the water during the “St. Pete Open” competition.

His wife, Michelle Taylor, shared video of the massive grouper on her Facebook page. You can hear the DJ offering some background as five men tried to haul it on stage, saying this is all for "bragging rights."

“It’s about 200 pounds,” said the DJ. “Come on! Lift it up!”

Michelle described her husband as a “hardworking guy, firefighter, dock master at a marina, experienced diver and spearfisherman, and about to be a dad."

The fish has since been filleted and they plan to feed it to family and friends, she said. The family is waiting to hear back from the International Game Fish Association to determine if the catch is a world record. They also plan to apply for the Guiness Book of World Record.

“James is still on cloud-nine,” Michelle said.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Local firefighter catches 409-pound grouper
  • 13 dogs dead following Pasco home explosion
  • Woman shot after allegedly pointing shotgun at deputies
  • TPD: Suspect shot after attacking officers behind house
  • Man who allegedly shot Kissimmee officers makes first appearance
  • N-word painted on Citrus Co. family's house
  • Search underway for missing jet skier in Clearwater
  • MOSI hosting eclipse-viewing party
  • Total Solar Eclipse: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark
  • Ireland Nugent celebrates turning 7 years old