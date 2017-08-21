Search for female TV thief who struck twice, deputies say

- Pasco County deputies are searching for a woman, they say, stolen televisions from one store, twice.

Between August 14 at 11:44 a.m. and August 15 at 11:45 p.m., deputies said the female suspect removed three televisions from the Walmart Supercenter at 28500 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel in two separate incidents.

In both cases, she was seen walking out of the store, passing all points of sale, and fled in a gold four-door sedan driver by a male subject, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone with information to call 1-800-706-2488.

