Pasco home explosion caused by improper fueling of generator

- A home explosion, that killed 13 dogs, was caused by improper fueling of a generator, according to fire officials.

Pasco County firefighters responded to a report of the explosion just after 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Velvet Drive in Port Richey on Sunday. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found two homes heavily involved in fire.

Prior to the fire, the occupant of the home at 8705 Velvet Drive had no power, and was using a generator in his garage. The explosion occurred during the refueling of the generator, which caused the house next door at 8711 Velvet Drive to catch fire as well. Both homes have been deemed uninhabitable, according to officials.

The male victim was in the home with the generator when the explosion happened. He received burns over 40 percent of his body. He remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The home with a generator had numerous dogs in cages and some free-roaming in the house. Twelve dogs were found dead in the home, but two were able to be rescued. One dog was rescued in the neighboring home, and one was found dead.

No other homes were in danger and there were no other reported injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the family at 8711 Velvet Drive.

