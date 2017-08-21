Woman, deputies identifed involved in Hernando County deputy-involved shooting

- A woman was shot after allegedly pointing a shotgun at deputies.

Hernando County deputies assisted Brooksville police early Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of a suicidal woman who had barricaded herself inside a home. The woman has since been identified as Lori Lee Brandon, 49, of Brooksville.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they said she was pointing a shotgun towards them.

"Initial reports are that she aimed the shotgun at several deputies, they of course fired upon this individual and we believe she was struck by that gunfire," said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Brandon remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident. As standard protocol, all deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

They have been identified as: deputy Gregory Locke, 24, and has been with the Sheriff’s Office since October 2013; master deputy Michael Beckwith, 51, has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since July 1990; and Sgt. Brandon Ross, 48, and has been employed with the agency since March 1994.

