Elderly woman followed home from store, robbed in driveway

- An 86-year-old woman had just gotten home from grocery shopping at Walmart when an armed man ran up behind her and demanded her purse. Investigators later told her she had been followed home from the store by the suspects.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is now on the hunt for the suspect and his get-away driver.

HCSO says the victim was unloading her groceries from the trunk of her car when the suspect appeared. She was unaware someone was watching her load her groceries in the Walmart parking lot, on Causeway Blvd. in Brandon, just minutes before.

Investigators say the suspect followed her home and parked nearby. Once she started unloading her groceries, a black man - wearing a red hat, red bandana, and a black shirt, pants, and shoes - got out of the passenger seat of a 2014-2017 dark gray Toyota Corolla and ran toward her.

The man was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun and forcefully removed her purse before running back to the car and taking off.

The victim's purse was found in a trash can at the Git-N-Go on Rideout Road in Tampa a short time later.

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS(8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.